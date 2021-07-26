EV startup Canoo names former diplomat Josette Sheeran as president

DETROIT -- Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc. on Monday named Josette Sheeran, a former diplomat, as its president.
Sheeran, who joined the Canoo board in December, is the executive chairman of the McCain Institute, a Washington think tank.
Previously, Sheeran served as vice chair of the World Economic Forum; executive director of the United Nations World Food Program; U.S. under-secretary for economic, energy and agricultural affairs under President George W. Bush; and deputy U.S. trade representative and ambassador covering Asia, Africa, labor, environment, intellectual property, and trade capacity building. In 2011, Forbes named her the 30th most powerful woman in the world.