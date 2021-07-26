EV startup Canoo names former diplomat Josette Sheeran as president

"She brings vast experience in U.S. and global negotiations, supply chains, financing and partnerships and, in joining us full-time, will help me to build out the company," Canoo CEOTony Aquila said in a statement.

Canoo went public in December through a reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and last month said it planned to build an assembly plant in Oklahoma that would open in 2023.

Canoo developed a "skateboard", or a low-rise platform that bundles batteries and electric motors with such chassis components as steering, brakes and wheels, on which a variety of vehicle body types can be built.