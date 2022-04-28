A look at 5 common car parts set for makeovers in the EV era

Much is made of the vehicle parts that will be lost in the transition to electric vehicles. But even many components that remain could be in for big changes.

Take wheels, for example. Unless the flying cars of science fiction ever become reality, cars and trucks will continue to move on wheels, regardless of power source. But as automakers seek to cut weight and increase EV range, suppliers of wheels and tires are under pressure to find ways to make those parts lighter.

Relative newcomers are looking to shake things up. Carbon Revolution, a 15-year-old Australian wheel-maker, is one of them.