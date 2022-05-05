EV chargers emerge as targets for hackers

Levy said attacks on charging stations are on the rise and will become more common in the months ahead. Hackers can target chargers for ransomware attacks, locking users out of charging until they pay money. They might also hack into the charger to avoid paying fees for usage.

"We're already starting to see the first hacks, and I'm sure there are plenty of cases that have happened that haven't been published," Levy told Automotive News ahead of the EcoMotion mobility conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, next week.

Cyberattacks in general are on the rise in the auto industry, especially as vehicles become more connected to drivers' smartphones and other devices. According to research by Upstream, the majority of cyberattacks in the industry were carried out by "black hat" hackers who illegally tapped into a system for the first time in 2021.

Until last year, attacks were carried out mostly by "white hat" hackers, those who work with companies that are looking to find vulnerabilities in their systems.

Attacks are increasingly being carried out remotely, Levy said. More than 80 percent of all cyberattacks worldwide in 2021 were done remotely by hackers, compared with hacks that involved physically connecting with a vehicle in some way, according to Upstream.

"Cybercriminals can make money off of this now," he said. "They want to make money in the easiest way they can. If they need to physically connect to vehicles, that can be difficult. But if they can find ways to hack remotely, this is how they can build scale."