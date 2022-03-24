EV charger installation sparks dealership sticker shock

A lot of dealers have discovered that installing powerful fast chargers for electric vehicles — as some brands are requiring dealerships to do — is a complicated, expensive and time-consuming exercise.
"It's quite an undertaking," said Florida dealer Alan Starling.
The Orlando-based Starling Automotive Group has six dealerships, including GMC and Cadillac franchises, that need fast chargers, Starling said during the NADA Show and in a follow-up phone interview this month.
He realized that installing the chargers would be harder than it sounded when the local utility company told him there was "a little bit of a problem."
Starling said the utility company told him: " 'We're going to have to upgrade your service before we install these chargers. Your current arrangement is good for what you've been doing, but not for this.' "
Starling said upgrading the power roughly doubled the original estimate to install fast-charging capability to a total of around $220,000.