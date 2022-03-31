EV age launches a wave of new technologies

The troubles at Rivian and Lucid illustrate a trend for all makers of EVs. Lithium supplies, rare-earth metals, magnets for electric motors and battery assembly are now as important to their future as great vehicles and efficient assembly plants.

"Currently, the raw materials are quickly becoming the bottleneck," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. "With the gradual growth of the EV market, the supply chain for motors and batteries will grow to accommodate that volume. Commodities such as nickel, lithium and cobalt are poised to slow this growth."

General Motors has formed joint ventures for lithium supply with California startup Controlled Thermal Resources and with LG Energy to make GM's proprietary Ultium batteries.

Automakers all over the globe are forming alliances with lithium miners and battery makers, and even locking down supplies of rare-earth metals needed for permanent-magnet electric motors, which dominate the industry.

Securing the supply chain as quickly as possible will be key for automakers if they are going to compete in an EV market that will soon become extremely competitive, Fiorani said. He cited the non-EV example of Ford's switch to aluminum for its F-150 pickup, the bestselling vehicle in the U.S.

"Like Ford's plan to secure sourcing of aluminum for the F-Series years ago, forward-thinking EV makers are locking in their own supply of these key ingredients, and that could leave other automakers short of these important materials," he said.