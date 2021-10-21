Carmakers in Europe face raw-material bottleneck for EV batteries

FRANKFURT — Volkswagen Group, Daimler and Stellantis are among major automakers that have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric — finding enough battery raw materials.

Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles, make those vehicles more expensive and threaten automakers' profit margins.

"There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

Until recently, Europe was seen as having lost the battery race to dominant Asian manufacturers such as CATL in China, South Korea's LG Chem and Japan's Panasonic, says Ilka von Dalwigk of EIT InnoEnergy, which has set up a company network funded by the European Union in the European Battery Alliance.

"Nobody saw that as a problem," says von Dalwigk. "The thinking was that we can import battery cells."