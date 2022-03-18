Energy startup Sparkz plans W.Va. battery plant

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., on Friday announced a program to develop lithium batteries in the U.S. as part of a broader strategy to help Appalachia amid a transition away from coal.

Lithium-based batteries are critical components of electric vehicles, grid storage and weapons, but the U.S. relies on international markets for the processing of most raw materials, according to the Energy Department.

The department is promoting a plan to support a domestic battery supply chain -- from critical minerals mining to manufacturing and recycling. The DOE also announced $5 million in funding for pilot projects for workers in communities where energy and automotive industries once held sway.

“American leadership in the global battery supply chain will be based not only on our innovative edge, but also on our skilled workforce of engineers, designers, scientists, and production workers,” Granholm said in a statement. President Joe Biden “has a vision for achieving net zero emissions while creating millions of good paying, union jobs — and DOE’s battery partnerships with labor and industry are key to making that vision a reality.”