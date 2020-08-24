Electric truck startup Bollinger enters next phase of growth plan

DETROIT — As electric pickup startups attract more dollars from the investment community and attention from potential consumers, Bollinger Motors is amping up its efforts to bring its first vehicles to market just over a year from now.
The company moved recently into a bigger facility — formerly occupied by the now-defunct Bordrin New Energy Vehicle Corp. — just north of Detroit. The 36,600-square-foot building will serve as its headquarters and engineering center.
Bollinger has already started adding to its roster in an effort to double head count to 80 by the end of the year. One of those new hires, Ford veteran Jerry Lavine, was most recently Bordrin's North American president and chief technology officer. Now he's Bollinger's chief engineer. Bordrin was working on an electric SUV and sedan but ran out of money and closed in June.