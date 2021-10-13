Electric Last Mile Solutions opens urban mobility lab in California

R&D effort is aimed at ramping up vehicle productivity and slashing ownership costs.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.

Electric Last Mile's Urban Delivery van is expected to have a range of 150 miles per charge.

Commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said Wednesday it was opening an urban mobility laboratory in San Francisco.

The lab will act as technology hub for the company. It will specialize in EV fleet solutions such as advanced in-vehicle technology, edge-to-cloud architecture and data-intensive applications, according to a statement.

ELMS hopes specializing in those areas will result in customer programs that ramp up vehicle productivity and slash ownership costs. The company says the lab will analyze commercial EV data and environments to learn how to improve fleet efficiency.

"The Urban Mobility Lab will have an unrelenting focus on transforming the urban last mile for our customers through clean, zero emissions electric vehicles," ELMS Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Ballon said in the statement. "We see our automotive engineering and manufacturing expertise at our Michigan, Indiana and China facilities coupled with the agile innovation culture and deep technology talent of Silicon Valley as a winning combination."

The company says it chose to put the lab in San Francisco because it had a large talent pool of hardware and software engineers and because the area was home to several innovative transportation companies.

ELMS has additional facilities in Michigan, Indiana and China. It is headquartered near Detroit in Troy, Mich.

Shares in the company have been trading at around $7 in recent days.

