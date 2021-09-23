Early Honda EV goals could be uphill climb

Honda has set ambitious EV sales goals of 70,000 vehicles annually when its first volume EV arrives in 2024 and a half a million electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2030.

Honda “e”: Finding little success in Europe

LOS ANGELES — Honda is late to the EV push, without an electric vehicle on sale now in the U.S. and not much success with its cute-but-pricey "e" model in Europe. But that's not stopping the brand from predicting ambitious sales of future EV products.

Honda said last week that its initial target is 70,000 annual sales from its first volume EV, the Prologue crossover, when it reaches the North American market in early 2024. The Prologue is being jointly developed with General Motors on GM's Ultium platform.

As Honda develops its own e:Architecture platform for future models, it has set a goal of 500,000 battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2030 in North America. The automaker said that would represent 40 percent of sales, but also clarified that's a rough estimate contingent on EV incentives and other factors.

Separately, premium brand Acura is developing a crossover with GM, but Honda said the sales targets from last week were only for the Honda brand. Neither brand has offered any details on their GM-based EVs or future ones on the e:Architecture platform.

"Launching our first volume BEV in 2024 is the start of an exciting new direction for Honda," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of national operations at American Honda. "We are working with our dealers to plan the transition from sales of primarily gasoline-powered vehicles to selling 100 percent electric vehicles by 2040."

Until recently, American Honda executives had been primarily focused on hybrids. But parent company Honda Motor Co. named a new CEO in April, Toshihiro Mibe, who issued new marching orders.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

Honda is likely to face a heavy lift in the EV space, at least in the early days, analysts said.

Competitors such as Hyundai Motor Group are far out front, with multiple second-generation EVs going on sale this year and next year.

Moreover, it's difficult to predict consumer behavior with dozens of new electric vehicles planned for North America in just the next few years.

"While EVs are coming, these grand ideas with millions of drivers eagerly awaiting the chance to turn in their traditional vehicle for the latest EV are quite overblown," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. "For Honda to reach half a million EVs by 2030, it will take a combination of incentives, infrastructure improvements, greatly improved battery technologies and, above all, a dramatic change in the way buyers think about EVs," he said.

Gardner told Automotive News in June that Honda Motor Co. is the world's largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines with the inclusion of its motorcycle, power products and HondaJet offerings.

"It's a fair comment to make about Honda that we weren't the leaders in the race to battery-electric vehicles," Gardner said. "We now have our direction. ...We now need to move quickly and decisively to get going where we're going."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Self-driving tech firm Aurora to test driverless delivery with FedEx
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Aurora truck
Self-driving tech firm Aurora to test driverless delivery with FedEx
Electric Last Mile van
Electric Last Mile secures order for 1,000 urban delivery vans
Pete Buttigieg speaking on stage
Industry groups urge DOT to expand AV efforts, reform regulations
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive