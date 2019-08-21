DoorDash acquires autonomous tech company Scotty Labs

On-demand meal delivery company DoorDash Inc. said it acquired Scotty Labs Inc., a teleoperations company creating remote control technology for autonomous vehicles.

"Our core belief at Scotty has always been that Autonomy + Remote Assistance will be the future of logistics," Scotty Labs CEO Tobenna Arodiogbu wrote on Medium. "We have intentionally always considered ourselves to be the anti-hype company and focused intensely on developing core infrastructure and algorithms, with a healthy degree of human intelligence, to ensure the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles. ...

"We'll share more updates in the near future but for now, we're really excited to be part of the amazing DoorDash family and looking forward to building something magical together," Arodiogbu wrote.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed in the post.

Scotty Labs did not respond to requests for further comment by Automotive News.
Arodiogbu also acknowledged the acquisition on Twitter with a post Tuesday.

DoorDash did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

