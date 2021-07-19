The disconnect in our electric grid

In all likelihood, the grid can handle it — but it depends largely on how closely you look. While the U.S. is not expected to have a problem keeping up with added demand for energy generation over the next three decades, delivering those electrons effectively to homes, businesses and public spaces via chargers and properly wired buildings is a significant logistical hurdle.

"Over time, utilities will be able to support the increase in demand that EVs will put on the grid — but the key words there are 'over time,' " explains David Reuter, an auto industry veteran who now is chief communications officer for NextEra Energy, the nation's largest utility company and parent of Florida Power & Light.

While Reuter says that utility companies have ample power and infrastructure to service EVs at current growth rates, he notes that it "took many decades" to build out the current U.S. gasoline and diesel fueling infrastructure.

"I think you're going to see a lot of the same take place as EVs start to take over a larger part of the car park nationally," said the former Ford Motor Co. executive, "and as the increase in EVs comes in, there will be changes in the grid and infrastructure needs to support it."

He's backed up in his assessment by Matteo Muratori, senior engineer and team lead at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.