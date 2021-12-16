AV startup DeepRoute.ai sheds light on evening deliveries

DeepRoute.ai — an autonomous technology startup based in China — is mapping out a strategy in the U.S. market centered on deploying self-driving medium-duty trucks to make commercial deliveries at night.
The plan, explains founder and CEO Maxwell Zhou, seeks to address two primary issues in the commercial delivery sector: the logistical efficiency of deliveries in urban areas and the growing labor shortage in cities amid an aging work force.
"I mean, even in China there are less and less young people that … want to drive trucks," Zhou told Automotive News, noting that the average age for commercial truck drivers in the U.S. is 46.
Zhou, who founded the company in 2019, also envisions DeepRoute.ai's self-driving, medium-duty trucks helping to solve the supply chain issues brought on by COVID-19 and the challenges the transportation sector faces to find and retain delivery drivers.