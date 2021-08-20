Cruise film stars self-driving car to build trust

As her headlamps brighten, Poppy awakes, a hand unplugs her charger, and she cautiously hits the road.
Poppy is one of 200 self-driving vehicles in the test fleet of Cruise, the autonomous technology company majority-owned by General Motors. In a Pixar-esque short film that debuted this month, Cruise shows Poppy's blossoming relationship over several years with the roads of San Francisco.
It's one way Cruise is trying to earn consumers' trust and educate them about the technology as it moves closer to reality on the roads. It's a process that requires more than just facts, figures and diagrams, said Tom Parker, Cruise's head of creative and content.