Crash-report mandate a turning point for AV tech

WASHINGTON — An order issued by NHTSA last week that requires companies to report crashes involving certain automated-driving technology is perhaps the biggest hint yet that the nation's top highway safety agency is changing course under the Biden administration.

The order — served to 108 companies — requires manufacturers and operators of vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems or automated-driving systems to report to the agency crashes in which the system was engaged "during or immediately before the crash."

The agency's directive applies to vehicles equipped with Level 2 systems — those with driver-assist features such as lane-centering assistance and adaptive cruise control — and Level 3 to Level 5 self-driving systems, which are not yet available to consumers but are being tested and deployed in a limited scale on public roads.