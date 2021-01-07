Cox Automotive unit to service Motional's self-driving fleet

Cox Automotive Inc.'s Pivet unit will provide cleaning and maintenance services for the self-driving cars of Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co. and auto supplier Aptiv .

According to the agreement announced Thursday, Cox said Pivet will coordinate daily, weekly and monthly cleaning and disinfection as well as provide mechanical support to Motional's self-driving fleet in Las Vegas.

"This partnership will enable our expansion as we bring driverless technology to more people in more cities," said Gretchen Effgen, vice president of Motional.

In December, Lyft Inc. and Motional said they planned to launch a multi-city U.S. robotaxi service in 2023.

