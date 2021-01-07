Cox Automotive unit to service Motional's self-driving fleet

Cox Automotive Inc.'s Pivet unit will provide cleaning and maintenance services for the self-driving cars of Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co. and auto supplier Aptiv .

According to the agreement announced Thursday , Cox said Pivet will coordinate daily, weekly and monthly cleaning and disinfection as well as provide mechanical support to Motional's self-driving fleet in Las Vegas.

"This partnership will enable our expansion as we bring driverless technology to more people in more cities," said Gretchen Effgen, vice president of Motional.