Consumers stay neutral on AVs and EVs, J.D. Power survey says

Many consumers' sentiments about self-driving and electric vehicles has stayed flat from second-quarter results, J.D. Power's 2019 Q3 Mobility Confidence Index study shows.
The study, released Wednesday in connection with SurveyMonkey, said consumers have a "low level of confidence about the future of self-driving vehicles."
Over two-thirds, 69 percent, of surveyed consumers said they have "little to no knowledge" about self-driving technology, and over half said they "are unlikely to ever purchase or lease" a self-driving vehicle.
Half as many women compared with men surveyed said they are comfortable with self-driving vehicles on public roads, riding in or goods transported in self-driving vehicles or self-driving public transit. Women also are less likely to purchase a self-driving vehicle, the survey said.
Consumers are more hopeful than worried about overall technological benefits. And 38 percent of those surveyed say they "remain unexcited" about self-driving technology.