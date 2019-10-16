Consumers stay neutral on AVs and EVs, J.D. Power survey says

Consumer confidence about the future of battery-electric vehicles remained neutral, the study showed.

More than half of those surveyed who have owned an electric vehicle said they are "extremely" or "very" likely to purchase a similar vehicle in the future. Over half, 59 percent, of consumers who have not been in an electric vehicle said they were "not too" or "not at all" likely to purchase one in the future.

Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction and human machine interface research at J.D. Power, said in a statement that it was "surprising" consumers' sentiment on the technologies stayed flat into the third quarter.

"But it shows that consumers are really steadfast in their opinions about new mobility technologies right now, regardless of how close they are to being available for purchase," Kolodge said.

"This isn't necessarily bad news for automakers. Rather, it shows the areas where consumers need to be better-educated and gives manufacturers the chance to correct their course on the path to eventual production."

Half of respondents said the cost of charging would be better compared to the cost of gasoline, and 63 percent said electric vehicles are better for the environment. Sixty-five percent of consumer said they are concerned about the availability of charging stations.

"Charging stations are still not readily available. Charging technology should allow hookup when you get home, with energy draw during off-peak hours," one consumer said in the survey.