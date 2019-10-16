Consumers stay neutral on AVs and EVs, J.D. Power survey says

Many consumers' sentiments about self-driving and electric vehicles has stayed flat from second-quarter results, J.D. Power's 2019 Q3 Mobility Confidence Index study shows.

The study, released Wednesday in connection with SurveyMonkey, said consumers have a "low level of confidence about the future of self-driving vehicles."

Over two-thirds, 69 percent, of surveyed consumers said they have "little to no knowledge" about self-driving technology, and over half said they "are unlikely to ever purchase or lease" a self-driving vehicle.

Half as many women compared with men surveyed said they are comfortable with self-driving vehicles on public roads, riding in or goods transported in self-driving vehicles or self-driving public transit. Women also are less likely to purchase a self-driving vehicle, the survey said.

Consumers are more hopeful than worried about overall technological benefits. And 38 percent of those surveyed say they "remain unexcited" about self-driving technology.

Battery-electric confidence

Consumer confidence about the future of battery-electric vehicles remained neutral, the study showed.

More than half of those surveyed who have owned an electric vehicle said they are "extremely" or "very" likely to purchase a similar vehicle in the future. Over half, 59 percent, of consumers who have not been in an electric vehicle said they were "not too" or "not at all" likely to purchase one in the future.

Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction and human machine interface research at J.D. Power, said in a statement that it was "surprising" consumers' sentiment on the technologies stayed flat into the third quarter.

"But it shows that consumers are really steadfast in their opinions about new mobility technologies right now, regardless of how close they are to being available for purchase," Kolodge said.

"This isn't necessarily bad news for automakers. Rather, it shows the areas where consumers need to be better-educated and gives manufacturers the chance to correct their course on the path to eventual production."

Half of respondents said the cost of charging would be better compared to the cost of gasoline, and 63 percent said electric vehicles are better for the environment. Sixty-five percent of consumer said they are concerned about the availability of charging stations.

"Charging stations are still not readily available. Charging technology should allow hookup when you get home, with energy draw during off-peak hours," one consumer said in the survey.

