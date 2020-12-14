Consumers prefer riding solo but feel lonely in other aspects of life

People prefer personal transportation.

From bicycles to cars, transportation options that provide seclusion are the choice for consumers across the globe, who express reluctance to use public transportation and air travel.

Those are among the findings in the ninth annual "Further With Ford" trends report, issued Monday by Ford Motor Co. and compiled by Sheryl Connelly, the company's chief futurist.

The report underscores major developments across the transportation industry during the coronavirus pandemic. More than three-quarters of respondents agree with the statement they "can't imagine a life without having my own automobile," and 40 percent say their household needs more vehicles.

Because of the pandemic, 58 percent say they are less likely to travel by airplane; 52 percent are eschewing subways and buses; and 47 percent say they're less likely to use ride-hailing services and taxis.

Shifts in transportation preferences are only one aspect of the report, which offers a sweeping snapshot of consumer sentiment in 14 countries at a time when the pandemic has upended every aspect of life. The report distills insights across gender and generational lines and helps companies better understand where consumers stand at a precarious time.