Consumer pain points to drive mobility transformation, industry council says

Pain points in consumer driving experiences will strongly influence the next decade of changes in mobility, according to a new white paper from the Experiences per Mile Council.

Universal challenges for drivers — such as congestion, breaks in connectivity between smart devices and vehicles and overly complicated in-vehicle technology — will play a large role in the coming years as automakers, dealerships, mobility providers and suppliers navigate the future of mobility, the report says.

The council was formed last October to identify changing trends in mobility, evaluate shifting value chains in the industry, inspire cross-industry collaboration and fuel best practices. Twenty-one companies — including SBD Automotive, Harman, Darktrace, Salesforce, Hyundai and Cox Automotive — make up the council.

The council considers "experiences per mile" as the hyper-individualized experiences that help drivers and riders maximize the time they spend in a vehicle — a personally owned vehicle, shared vehicle or otherwise.

For instance, improvements in mobility could take the form of more built-in vehicle connectivity, which will grow from 48 percent of all new vehicles globally to nearly 96 percent by 2030, the council says.