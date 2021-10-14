EV-charging trailer to debut in '22

Trailer maker Colorado Teardrops says it has "hundreds" of preorders for a camper that will house EV-charging batteries in its frame.

That's notable considering that, for now, the camper — called the Boulder — exists only as a 3D computer rendering.

Still, customers have paid to be first adopters. Preorders were generated through advertising on YouTube and independent reviews, says marketing director Joshua Robinson.

The built-in batteries will allow electric vehicle drivers to travel with a teardrop-shaped camper that has 5 feet by 10 feet of interior space and doubles as a charging station they can take into the wilderness. The Boulder will have a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which the company says should recharge most EVs to their pre-towing range or better. It also offers more traditional amenities, such as an insulated cabin, a galley and seating that can convert into beds.

Robinson says towing a trailer can be a "significant" problem for an EV, "given it can reduce the [driving] range by up to 50 percent." Carrying equipment such as mountain bikes also lessens range.

The Boulder holds a full charge while being towed to a destination. It does not use regenerative charging from the wheels.

The recharge function operates only when the EV is parked.

Dean Wiltshire, an outdoorsman who founded Colorado Teardrops in 2014, plans to share product design updates with customers in the coming months and use feedback to refine the Boulder's interior design.

The first trailers are expected to ship next summer.