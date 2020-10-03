Charging network has a lot of catching up to do

But there's a catch: Most of the chargers cited by Guidehouse are home chargers.

For suburban homeowners with access to a garage and a plug, it is simple to own an EV for regular use since it can easily be charged overnight.

But for those doing highway driving for a road trip or long-haul business excursion, as well as those in multifamily housing without a garage or plug, public chargers — and in particular, fast chargers — need to be more accessible.

"Infrastructure work is ongoing now," said Nick Nigro, founder of EV research group Atlas Public Policy. But "we'll likely need to accelerate that investment in anticipation of these vehicle models coming up that the auto industry is hopeful to sell in the tens of thousands per month."

Anticipation it is. There has been a steady stream of EV announcements from automakers in recent months, even during the pandemic. (See Page 10 for EV plans through 2024.)

General Motors now holds partnerships with companies such as Honda Motor Co. and LG Chem as part of its bullish commitment to the future of electrification.

Ford Motor Co.'s Mustang Mach-E crossover has sped up the automaker's once-lagging EV ambitions, and production of the F-150 EV is set to start in 2022.

Volkswagen Group said in 2018 that it would spend $52 billion through 2023 as part of a push for what is now more than 50 electric models by 2025.

Outside the traditional auto realm, ride-hailing giant Uber has pledged that every vehicle on its platform across the globe will be electric by 2040. Rival Lyft has pledged to do the same by 2030.