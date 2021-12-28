CES 2022 coverage: Live chat, mobility forum, podcasts and more

The annual technology showcase features a host of automotive events.

Stay with Automotive News for the latest auto technology, mobility and policy updates from CES 2022, Jan. 3-8, whether the news is in Las Vegas or online.

Sign up for our daily CES newsletter and bookmark our CES page for complete coverage. We also will host an online forum Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST on the future of mobility featuring experts from the automotive and tech industries.

Tune in for a live chat on our LinkedIn page at noon EST Jan. 7 for a discussion on the biggest reveals and developments from the show.

And listen to the Shift podcast Jan. 3-6 for fresh interviews from the show. For a show primer, play our podcast with Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES.

