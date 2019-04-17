Car2go vehicle theft in Chicago probed by police

Daimler North America subsidiary Car2go is dealing with an apparent raft of vehicle thefts in Chicago and suspended the app-based service while a police investigation is underway.

The Chicago Police Department said late Wednesday it was notified by Car2go that some of the company's vehicles may have been rented by deceptive or fraudulent means through a mobile app.

"Due to the information provided by the company, numerous vehicles have been recovered and persons of interest are being questioned," the department said in the statement, adding 100 vehicles remain unaccounted for.

The department said 50 Mercedes-Benz vehicles remain in the Chicago area and that "over a dozen persons of interest are being questioned."

Police said the vehicle recoveries appeared to be isolated to the city's West Side.

A Daimler spokesman said in an email the company is working with Chicago law enforcement "to neutralize a fraud issue."

"No personal or confidential member information has been compromised," Daimler spokesman Michael Silverman said. "Out of an abundance of caution and safety for our members and Chicago fleet support teams we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service. We will provide an update as soon as possible, and we of course apologize to our Chicago members for the inconvenience."