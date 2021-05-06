Canada's Project Arrow project taps Aston Martin's Fraser Dunn as chief engineer

Fraser Dunn , chief engineer of special projects for Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., is joining the Project Arrow team, which is developing the first Canadian-made, zero-emission, autonomous vehicle.

Dunn will serve as chief engineer of the project, said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA).

While at the U.K.-based luxury sports car manufacturer, Dunn worked on such vehicles as the Vulcan and Valkyrie Hypercar.

He’s leaving his post and joining the APMA project full-time.

“We are pulling in a reverse brain drain for this project,” said Volpe. “I’m quite proud of the people who want to be involved in the Team Canada project from within and outside of [Canada].”

Dunn, who officially joins Project Arrow on Aug. 1, will steer the engineering team, said Colin Dhillon , the APMA’s chief technical officer.

Spearheaded by the APMA and with the backing of the provincial and federal government, the initiative aims to sell Canada’s auto-parts savvy to the world and capitalize on an industry-wide transition from gas-guzzling to battery-powered cars.

While the concept vehicle was designed by students, Volpe said it’s not Dunn’s job or intention to change anything about the way the vehicle looks.

“He’s going to take the dream and build it,” Volpe said.

Volpe said 335 Canadian companies have committed $100 million in technology, parts and engineering to the project.

Once completed, the concept car will embark upon a tour in 2022.