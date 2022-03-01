California issues permits to Cruise, Waymo for autonomous vehicle service

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Monday issued permits to self-driving units of General Motors and Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo to allow for passenger service in autonomous vehicles with safety drivers present.

CPUC said the GM unit Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo are under Drivered Deployment permits authorized to collect fares from passengers and may offer shared rides.

In September, California's Department of Motor Vehicles issued permits for Cruise and Waymo to provide passenger service without fare collection.