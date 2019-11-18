California has the power to shape America’s charging grid

Josh Boone, Veloz executive director

SAN DIEGO — In an ad running on social media, San Diego Gas & Electric boasts that public EV chargers in the region are more plentiful than surfers at popular Swami's Beach, apple pies in the mountain town of Julian "or gas stations in all of San Diego." The same is true in much of the rest of California.

But that still might not be enough to meet electric-vehicle growth projections.

SDG&E, a private utility, estimates there are 1,500 public charging stations in the San Diego-South Orange County area. That sounds like a lot. But finding them and getting charged in Southern California or San Francisco can be a chore. Unlike gas stations, they're not always in high-traffic areas, and their fill-up time takes longer than five minutes.

A recent trip to the beach in San Diego went like this for one new EV driver: The location of the station was mislabeled on the map, resulting in a low-speed search through several parking lots; the charging company required downloading a smartphone app and registering a credit card. After two hours of charging, the Level 2 device added just 25 miles of electric range.

The popular PlugShare app that's a clearinghouse for EV chargers is full of similar stories: broken chargers, payment problems and inconsistent prices and charging speeds. There are bright spots, to be sure. Tesla superchargers and companies such as Electrify America get good marks for easy-to-find locations and hassle-free payment.

California is the epicenter for EV driving in the U.S., and it is central to the industry's projections on electric-vehicle sales in the coming decade. The solutions that the state and its cities and counties reach on how to keep all of its future EVs charged will shape the national charging grid.

Of the more than 60,000 existing public charging connections estimated in the U.S. by the Department of Energy, about 22,000 are in California. But the details of that number are complicated. California's network is a patchwork of Level 2 chargers that take hours for a full battery, Level 3 that are much faster and different plug standards.

Up to 150,000 public chargers

While early EV adopters often charge at home, public options are critical to promote ownership by people who need to charge at work or add miles while on the road, advocates say. The California Energy Commission estimates about 100,000 to 150,000 public chargers are needed to support a goal of 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles by 2025.

"We know when we talk to EV candidate drivers that, beyond the upfront cost of the vehicle, their next questions are commonly: How far can this thing go? And, where can I refuel my car?" said Josh Boone, executive director of the nonprofit group Veloz, whose members include automakers, government agencies and EV charging companies.

"So we know that having a reliable, redundant, ubiquitous charging network up and down the state of California is really important to a successful EV market," Boone told Automotive News. How much investment is required to reach those goals is a difficult question because EV range and charging speeds are rapidly improving. "I don't think anyone can answer that question. I think what we know is that we need more," he said.

The good news is that billions of dollars are headed into charging infrastructure around the country over the next decade, coming from government entities such as the state of California and from private companies such as Electrify America, which has $2 billion to spend from Volkswagen's legal settlement over its diesel emissions cheating scandal. That settlement earmarked $800 million for California over 10 years.

Electrify America has built 435 charging sites across the U.S. — 118 of them in California — with an average of five chargers per site. Its initial focus when it started in 2017 was to create a national fast-charging corridor along highways. It is now transitioning to the next stage of investment — called "Cycle 2" — that focuses on urban EV infrastructure, COO Brendan Jones said in an interview.

The $153 million Cycle 2 investment in California will focus on providing Level 3 fast-charging in nine metro areas that are home to 80 percent of California's population, from Sacramento in the north to San Diego in the south, according to Electrify America.

Jones says the first and last steps in each construction project are often the most difficult: obtaining a real estate site and installing the utility power to make it functional. California takes a little longer than other states for permitting because of an extra step to make sure that charging sites are aesthetically pleasing and fit into the community.

"The first hurdle we face, and it's one that is not readily obvious to a lot of people, is actually the acquisition of sites," Jones said. "Customers actually have preferences where they want to charge their car. And they much prefer a site that is well-lit, is in a retail environment, has a bathroom, has someplace to eat."

Next challenge: After going through the permit and construction process, sites are often ready for customers before the local utility can connect them. Jones said about 100 completed sites — most of them in California — are waiting for electricity. The goal nationwide by the end of 2021 is to have 800 operating stations and 3,500 individual chargers, with California having the highest number because it gets 40 percent of the Electrify America investment.

Compatibility challenges

One complication in laying out the public charging grid is that EV brands and models have different specifications, Jones said. "We're accommodating all vehicles, and we estimate there are between 40 and 50 new vehicles coming to market within the next three to four years. We're already seeing a slew of them coming out this year," he said.

Veloz, the nonprofit group, estimates that 655,000 EVs have been sold in California since they started appearing in 2010, including plug-in hybrids. Although the overall market share for EVs is relatively low, California leads the nation and new models are fueling the segment's growth, especially the Tesla Model 3.

The California New Car Dealers Association said pure EVs accounted for 5.5 percent of sales in the first half of this year. That was an increase of 64 percent from a year earlier.

But Jones believes that if the state's forecasts for continuing EV sales hold true, the big dollars that Electrify America is investing in public charging are just a small percentage of what will be needed.

Different paths

While Electrify America sells charging services directly to final users, ChargePoint provides the hardware, software and a cloud platform for fleet operators, apartment owners, employers and retailers to provide charging services to their customers. Not all of those stations are open to the general public, and Veloz estimates there are probably as many private, nonresidential chargers in California as there are purely public ones (around 22,000).

"If you're a workplace, you do it because it's now an essential amenity to retain and to recruit new talent," said Darryll Harrison Jr., communications leader at the company. "If you're a retailer, you may know that if a customer goes to your store and spends an hour, they spend X percent more dollars than if they spent 30 minutes."

ChargePoint's growth in charging locations illustrates the rapidly evolving landscape. The company started 12 years ago; two years ago, it had 17,000 public and private charging connections in California. Today it has 40,000.

"We're kind of seeing the beginning of that hockey stick in the market," Harrison said, "where vehicle adoption, driver demand, interest from policymakers and others are converging for this perfect storm, as new models hit the market."

Other companies are working toward the same end, including EVgo and Blink Charging. The state itself is promoting charging infrastructure. Last year, California's Public Utilities Commission approved $768 million in expenditures for charging stations focused on trucks and buses.

The state also has rebate programs for the installation of public EV chargers in underserved areas and for the installation of residential chargers.

