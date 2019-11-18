California has the power to shape America’s charging grid

While early EV adopters often charge at home, public options are critical to promote ownership by people who need to charge at work or add miles while on the road, advocates say. The California Energy Commission estimates about 100,000 to 150,000 public chargers are needed to support a goal of 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles by 2025.

"We know when we talk to EV candidate drivers that, beyond the upfront cost of the vehicle, their next questions are commonly: How far can this thing go? And, where can I refuel my car?" said Josh Boone, executive director of the nonprofit group Veloz, whose members include automakers, government agencies and EV charging companies.

"So we know that having a reliable, redundant, ubiquitous charging network up and down the state of California is really important to a successful EV market," Boone told Automotive News. How much investment is required to reach those goals is a difficult question because EV range and charging speeds are rapidly improving. "I don't think anyone can answer that question. I think what we know is that we need more," he said.

The good news is that billions of dollars are headed into charging infrastructure around the country over the next decade, coming from government entities such as the state of California and from private companies such as Electrify America, which has $2 billion to spend from Volkswagen's legal settlement over its diesel emissions cheating scandal. That settlement earmarked $800 million for California over 10 years.

Electrify America has built 435 charging sites across the U.S. — 118 of them in California — with an average of five chargers per site. Its initial focus when it started in 2017 was to create a national fast-charging corridor along highways. It is now transitioning to the next stage of investment — called "Cycle 2" — that focuses on urban EV infrastructure, COO Brendan Jones said in an interview.

The $153 million Cycle 2 investment in California will focus on providing Level 3 fast-charging in nine metro areas that are home to 80 percent of California's population, from Sacramento in the north to San Diego in the south, according to Electrify America.

Jones says the first and last steps in each construction project are often the most difficult: obtaining a real estate site and installing the utility power to make it functional. California takes a little longer than other states for permitting because of an extra step to make sure that charging sites are aesthetically pleasing and fit into the community.

"The first hurdle we face, and it's one that is not readily obvious to a lot of people, is actually the acquisition of sites," Jones said. "Customers actually have preferences where they want to charge their car. And they much prefer a site that is well-lit, is in a retail environment, has a bathroom, has someplace to eat."

Next challenge: After going through the permit and construction process, sites are often ready for customers before the local utility can connect them. Jones said about 100 completed sites — most of them in California — are waiting for electricity. The goal nationwide by the end of 2021 is to have 800 operating stations and 3,500 individual chargers, with California having the highest number because it gets 40 percent of the Electrify America investment.