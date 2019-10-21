BMW open for new partners in mobility services venture, CEO tells paper

FRANKFURT -- BMW AG is keen to find additional partners for the mobility services venture it runs with rival automaker Daimler, BMW's new CEO, Oliver Zipse, told a Sunday newspaper.

"We would like to welcome additional partners in this area, which has great future potential," Zipse told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview.

Collaborations as well as a financial investments were options for any future partners, he said, adding that customers want a wide choice across different brands.

The two carmakers have combined Daimler's Car2Go car-sharing business with BMW's DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with each holding a 50 percent stake in the venture.

Mobility services include car-sharing, parking and electric car charging services.

The head of the mobility venture, Daniela Gerd tom Markotten resigned last month in what a media report described as a dispute over how much investment the business requires.

Zipse also told the Frankfurter Allgemeine that BMW aims to take Daimler's crown as the world's largest maker of luxury cars but said there was no target by when this should be achieved.

"Of course the claim of a brand like BMW has to be No. 1. Sales volume is not the only yardstick here," he was quoted as saying.