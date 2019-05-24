BMW joins electric scooter market

After adding the full-size X7 SUV this year, BMW is getting into a much tinier category -- a 799 euro ($890) electric scooter similar to those offered by sharing services Bird Rides and LimeBike.

In keeping with BMW targeting premium customers, the scooter costs more than double the price of comparable models. It weighs just 9 kg (20 pounds), the automaker said Thursday.The rollout of electric scooters, which took over American streets in the past few years, has been slow in Europe because of stricter regulation on motorized vehicles. Their use remains illegal in many places, with sharing offerings in London limited to a single closed-off park.

It was not immediately clear if the scooter will be sold in U.S. dealerships. A BMW spokesman could not be reached for comment on Friday.