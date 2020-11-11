BMW CEO says he is weighing options for mobility JV with Daimler

JOE WHITE
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Zipse: "This is a very dynamic environment. You will see where we make one or the other move."

BMW AG CEO Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he is weighing options for the company's mobility services joint venture with Daimler AG, including bringing in new partners or possibly a partial sale.

BMW wants to continue to participate in the mobility services market "whether we bring in new partners or whether we sell it," Zipse told a videoconference of reporters.

"This is a very dynamic environment," he said. "You will see where we make one or the other move."

The future of Free Now, the BMW-Daimler venture that includes car sharing, ride hailing and other services, has been uncertain. Last month, Germany's Manager Magazin reported Uber Technologies had offered 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) for the venture.

Letter
