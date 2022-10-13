BMW, Amazon Web Services collaborate on vehicle data software

Amazon Web Services Inc. will collaborate with the BMW Group to create cloud software to deliver and manage data generated by connected vehicles.

Called Neue Klasse, the software is designed to aggregate vehicle data from multiple sources to expedite development of features and enhance software life cycle management. The software will also provide after-sale vehicle and driver-personalization features via over-the-air updates, Amazon said.

Neue Klasse, which serves as a foundation for BMW's future cloud-based vehicle data platform, collects data from individual vehicles and from fleets before processing it in the AWS cloud.

Most automakers have for years understood the value of data to their business, said Alex Oyler, director automotive technology research and consulting firm at SBD Automotive.

"But practical challenges in the collection and distribution of this data in a safe, secure and compliant manner presented economic and logistical challenges that have been difficult to overcome," Oyler said.

The availability of automotive-specific cloud services and the advent of in-vehicle data processing technologies make it possible for automakers like BMW to capitalize on vehicle data assets, he said.

The software automatically collects vehicle data in real time, examines the health of the source and manages access to the data to meet governance policies, AWS said. It uses AWS security protocols and process the data according to privacy requirements and individual client preferences.

AWS processing capabilities such as analytics, machine learning, and computing allow BMW Group to use the data to develop new vehicle features and applications. Only specialists in BMW Group divisions such as data science, artificial intelligence, business intelligence and vehicle application development will have access to the data, AWS said.

Neue Klasse will process around three times the vehicle data compared to the current generation of connected BMW vehicles, said Nicolai Krämer, vice president of Vehicle Connectivity Platforms for BMW Group.

"Rapid, data-fueled innovation is critical to unlocking next-generation vehicle capabilities for automotive organizations," said Sarah Cooper, general manager of AWS Industry Products in a statement.

BMW will be the first to deploy the software. It will be offered to other automakers to add features such as electric vehicle range enhancements and machine learning for autonomous operation throughout the vehicle life cycle, AWS said.