U.S. to propose rule on minimum standards for EV chargers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday said it is proposing a rule that would set minimum standards and requirements for federally funded electric vehicle charging stations.

The standards will help ensure that a national EV charging network is accessible, user-friendly and interoperable between different charging companies and across a broad range of vehicles, White House and administration officials said.

"These new standards will make sure that these chargers can be used by everyone — no matter what car you drive, where you live or how you pay," Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure implementation coordinator, said during a press call.

The U.S. Transportation Department's Federal Highway Administration said the proposed rule is expected to publish in the Federal Register next week. A final rule may be published after public comments are reviewed.

The proposal comes as the federal government moves forward on a plan to build a nationwide network of EV charging stations with funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in November.

The law includes $7.5 billion to help build 500,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. by 2030 and $65 billion for upgrades to the nation's electric grid. Of the $7.5 billion, the law provides $5 billion for states to build out a charging network and $2.5 billion for local grants to support access to EV charging in rural areas and disadvantaged communities.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation — created by the U.S. Energy and Transportation departments in December — was established to assist with the planning and implementation of a national EV charging network, including distributing funds to states.

States have until Aug. 1 to submit EV infrastructure deployment plans to the joint office, which will approve those plans by Sept. 30 and start to distribute funds thereafter, according to a government website.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the effort is the "largest investment in EV infrastructure in U.S. history."

The Biden administration also on Thursday announced a series of other steps to meet Biden's goal of a national network of 500,000 EV chargers, including the formation of the EV Working Group, a committee of 25 members who will be selected in the coming months to make recommendations on the development, adoption and integration of EVs across the U.S.