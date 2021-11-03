Autonomous delivery startup Nuro raises $600 million; valuation set at $8.6 billion

Autonomous delivery vehicle maker Nuro raised $600 million in its latest funding round , the Silicon Valley-based startup said on Tuesday, bringing on board Alphabet Inc.'s Google as an investor.

The funding round, led by Tiger Global Management, lifted Nuro's valuation to $8.6 billion from $5 billion previously, according to a person close to the deal.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Woven Capital , SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 1 and Kroger Co. were among other investors.

Self-driving startups are racing to build war chests to develop and commercialize technology, an expensive and time-consuming process. Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo in June raised $2.5 billion.