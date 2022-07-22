Automotive News adds mobility editor

Jerry Hirsch has joined Automotive News as a news editor. He joins the growing mobility team that covers technology and trends reshaping transportation.

Jerry Hirsch has joined Automotive News as a news editor. He is part of the growing mobility team that covers technology and trends reshaping transportation.

Hirsch previously was editor of Trucks.com and covered the auto industry for the Los Angeles Times. His work also has appeared in dozens of U.S. newspapers.

Hirsch, 64, has a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He was the winner of the Motor Press Guild 2017 automotive journalism news article of the year.

