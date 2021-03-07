Automaking is only part of GM CEO's vision

DETROIT — For 76 straight years it was the largest one in the world, but General Motors would rather not be described as simply an automaker anymore. As GM expands into various technologies and transportation services, its executives say an electric delivery van, an insurance quote or even a robotaxi might also come to define the company over the next decade.

CEO Mary Barra believes GM can come to be viewed as a technology company, a distinction many legacy automakers have long clamored for so Wall Street would consider them on a par with challengers such as Tesla Inc.

GM's reach into adjacent businesses is part of a broader strategy to stretch what's typically a one-time transaction into a wider profit net over the lifetime of the vehicle as the automaker aims for a zero-emission portfolio of light-duty vehicles by 2035, analysts say. Some predict GM and other traditional automakers could boost their revenue as much as 30 to 40 percent with service businesses in the next five to 10 years.