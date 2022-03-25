Where metaverse meets ‘motorverse'

"I could be a digital human as your car assistant and you would think I'm a real person," he said. "It's that innovative. The metaverse will come to the car in the form of many destinations. It will be interactive, immersive, hyper-photorealistic and running in real time across all kinds of different screens."

The mere idea of the metaverse is having a major impact on in-vehicle entertainment, already in the midst of immersive transformation.

At SXSW this month, Audi said its virtual reality entertainment system, which fuses digital and real-world experiences, will be available in select models starting in June.

In another development, tech startup WayRay showed its Holograktor concept, which it touted as the first vehicle developed for the metaverse.

Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled an entire future product vision centered on the metaverse, called Metamobility, in January. The concept envisions a future where automobiles serve as smart devices to access virtual spaces, which can be tailored to offer entertainment, meeting rooms or even a 3D video game platform.

For its project, Audi is partnering with entertainment tech startup Holoride, a spinoff of the automaker.