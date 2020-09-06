Auto-tech startups' alternate route to go public: The SPAC

"I've been calling this 'the summer of deals with wheels,' " Marvin said.

Tesla's stratospheric stock price has served as a backdrop showcasing the broad potential of companies involved in the electrification of vehicles.

VectoIQ's reverse merger with Nikola highlighted the particular SPAC path. The deal closed in early June. Nikola's stock soared from its opening price of $33.69 on June 3 to a high of $93.99 in a matter of days before careening back toward its current mid-$30s price per share.

Girsky, naturally, is a firm proponent in the advantages a SPAC can offer. Beyond the pandemic, he said private markets were not large enough to fulfill the needs of young startups.

But he cautions that a successful SPAC is not easy, and though many investors understand they're investing in pre-revenue companies, their patience is not unlimited.

Over the course of nearly two years, VectoIQ vetted 75 companies with which it signed nondisclosure agreements and signed six letters of intent. To complete the merger with Nikola, VectoIQ committed its own $230 million and needed to raise another $500 million in private investment in private equity.

"It's not just that you have a backdoor way to go public," Girsky said. "There need to be validation events, so to speak, with new customers, new partners, new prototypes. You need to keep investors interested. They just invested in something and sat around for two years. They don't want to sit around for another two years."