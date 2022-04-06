Aurora bolsters Texas truck operations with expanded routes, new customer, key hire

Self-driving tech company Aurora is ramping up its efforts to deploy autonomous trucks throughout Texas.

The company said Wednesday it is expanding operations in the state beyond its Dallas hub, adding terminals in El Paso, Fort Worth and Houston. Aurora anticipates the interstates which connect those cities will be "high-volume routes" for commercial service expected to start in 2023 .

That business will include hauling goods for Werner Enterprises, a new customer and major national carrier which has not previously partnered with other companies in the competitive self-driving truck realm. Aurora and Werner said Wednesday they'll conduct a pilot that involves moving freight between Fort Worth and El Paso.

Aurora also carries goods for FedEx and Uber Freight in Texas.