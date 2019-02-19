Audi expanding regions where drivers can 'ride the green wave'

Audi says it's expanding a new technology that will allow drivers to adjust their speeds to catch green lights at intersections — at least in some places.

The technology, known as Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory, or GLOSA, uses the position of the vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication to recommend a speed to a driver to "surf a green wave" and reduce the number of times they must stop for lights.

Audi launched GLOSA on a limited basis in 2016 in a handful of cities and regions. Now, the technology is available in four new areas: Denver, White Plains, N.Y., and Orlando and Gainesville, Fla. Audi says the technology now covers 4,700 intersections in 13 metro regions that also include Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.

The GLOSA technology functions through the Audi Prime on-board communications suite and receives its information via the vehicle's on-board 4G LTE data connection.

When a broadcasting traffic light is red, the vehicle displays the time remaining until the signal changes to green in the instrument cluster in front of the driver, or in the head-up display if the vehicle has one. Audi says the added information "helps reduce stress by letting the driver know approximately how much time remains before the light changes."

The technology debuted for the 2017 model year on the Audi A4 and Q7, expanded for the 2018 model year to the A5 and Q5, and for the 2019 model year on all Audi models except the A3, TT and R8.