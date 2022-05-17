Argo AI introduces non-commercial driverless vehicles

Miami and Austin are the first two cities getting the startup's vehicles.

Reuters

AUSTIN - Self-driving startup Argo AI on Tuesday said it had launched driverless vehicles in Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas, but added the vehicles initially were used for in-house testing, with commercial applications following at an unspecified time.

Argo, backed by Ford and Volkswagen AG, has tested its robotaxis on public roads in both cities for several years, but until today included safety drivers behind the wheel.

The company allows ride-hail, delivery and logistics companies to integrate its driverless vehicles into their operations.

An Argo AI spokeswoman said ride-hail service Lyft and grocery giant Walmart were running pilot programs integrating the technology.

"Our driverless operations are initially focused on conducting employee rides using our internally-developed ride hailing test app," the spokeswoman said. "We'll integrate driverless into commercial operations at the appropriate time."

