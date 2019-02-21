Apple highlights safety in AV program

For years, Apple has gone to lengths to keep its self-driving endeavors under wraps. Last week, the tech giant moved its autonomous-vehicle program into the spotlight.

Apple filed documents with NHTSA, the nation's top auto safety regulator, that describe the company's testing program, its approach to safety and an outline of how it ensures its self-driving system is working properly.

Safety assessment filings, according to the Department of Transportation's automated vehicle policy, are voluntary and not required for testing or deployment.

That Apple chose to file an assessment anyway may signal the company's intention to present a more public and consumer-friendly face for its autonomous-vehicle program.

"We are excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation," the filing said. "In particular, we believe that automated driving systems (ADS) have the promise to greatly enhance the human experience in three key areas: improving road safety, increasing mobility, and realizing broader societal benefits."

Apple did not comment further last week.

The filing came one week after the California Department of Motor Vehicles released its latest batch of disengagement reports, which provide information on companies' autonomous testing performance on the state's public roads.

In its filing, Apple disclosed it had more than 70 vehicles registered in the state, and that they had collectively driven 80,739 miles in the April 2017 through November 2018 reporting period.