Amazon starts road-testing Rivian electric vans in Los Angeles

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year, it said in a blog post . Amazon, which is backing Rivian along with Ford Motor Co., is buying 100,000 electric vans that are custom-built for Amazon Prime. The first vehicles were due to start making deliveries this year.