Amazon starts road-testing Rivian electric vans in Los Angeles

SIDDARTH PHILIP
Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. began testing the first lot of its Rivian Automotive Inc. electric delivery vans in Los Angeles as it works to fulfill a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years early.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company plans to expand the program to 15 more cities this year, it said in a blog post. Amazon, which is backing Rivian along with Ford Motor Co., is buying 100,000 electric vans that are custom-built for Amazon Prime. The first vehicles were due to start making deliveries this year.

Rivian recently raised $2.65 billion in new funding from a group of investors led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc., and is one of a number of startups trying to bring new electric vehicles to market and take on incumbent Tesla Inc., whose shares skyrocketed last year. Rivian plans to build a full-size battery-powered sport-utility vehicle and truck at a plant in Normal, Ill., a retooled former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. factory.

