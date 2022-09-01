3D scanners transforming the industry

Automakers, dealers and repair shops are increasingly deploying 3D scanning technology for a diversity of uses — everything from re-creating rare parts for discontinued vehicles to mapping entire assembly plants to restoring iconic structures.
Toyota is one of several automakers using 3D scanning and printing technology for projects large and small as it looks to introduce advanced manufacturing techniques to its plants.
"We believe that both 3D printing and 3D scanning will evolve beyond our imagination," said Stephen Brennan, Toyota Motor North America group vice president of vehicle production engineering.
3D scanning supports a wide variety of manufacturing and engineering processes at Toyota, Brennan said. Scanners are used to supplement measurements made by machines and to check the quality of parts vendors supply.
Toyota engineers rely on scanners to create digital twins of equipment — even entire manufacturing facilities.
"3D scanning technology will continue to advance as we break through the boundaries of hardware and software limitations today, moving us closer to a real-time digital factory," Brennan said.