2020 Detroit auto show mobility challenge participants named

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named Tuesday the five corporate mobility challenge participants that will offer autonomous vehicle rides for attendees of the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The offerings will provide autonomous services for attendees to travel between TCF Center in Detroit and destinations around town, including transportation hubs, hotels and restaurants, June 6-21 during the preview and public show weeks.

The selected companies, which submitted proposals following Whitmer's announcement of the NAIAS challenge in May, are:

Auburn Hills-based Continental Automotive, partnering with EasyMile, Nexteer Automotive, 3M, CNXMotion and Oakland University, will offer a fixed-route shuttle with three automated 15-passenger vans.

France-based Navya, with offices in Saline, is partnering with Wayne State University to provide a fixed-route shuttle with a 15-passenger van focused on accessibility options, including an automated ramp and restraints for paratransit riders.

Russian internet company Yandex and its partner Hyundai Mobis are working with Lawrence Technological University to deploy 10 four-passenger sedans in the company's largest demonstration of its "robo-taxi" fleet to date.

Phoenix-based Local Motors is partnering with Maryland-based Robotic Research LLC to deploy two of its self-driving Olli shuttles on a fixed route downtown. About 80 percent of the eight-passenger shuttle is 3D printed.

Canada's AutoGuardian and U.K.-based Aurrigo will deploy two 12-passenger electric shuttle buses for the event.

Rides will be arranged through a NAIAS 2020 Michigan Mobility Challenge app being developed by Moovit, a leading Mobility as a Service platform provider, the release stated.

"We continue to be amazed at the entrepreneurial spirit and creative genius of our private-sector mobility partners," Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said in a news release. "The people behind these projects accepted Gov. Whitmer's challenge and exceeded expectations. More than ever, the 2020 North American International Auto Show will demonstrate the benefits of Michigan leaders emphasizing collaboration among private industry, government and academia."

The 2020 Detroit auto show will be the first summer show after decades of taking place in January. The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is aiming to create a show that goes outside the walls of TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) and encompasses outdoor displays and activities that showcase the city and the vehicles on display.