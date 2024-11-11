CategorySmart

CEO Interview: Why Smart’s ForTwo successor could be built in Europe

Dirk Adelmann, 47, who joined Mercedes Benz in 2002, dedicating a significant portion of his career to executive management positions both in Germany and overseas, in June 2020 was appointed Smart Europe CEO. (SMART)
LC
Luca Ciferri
November 11, 2024 05:00 AM

