CEO Interview: Why Smart’s ForTwo successor could be built in Europe

Smart was once a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, but since 2019 it has been 50-50 joint venture between Mercedes and China’s Geely Group. The ownership change came with the decision that Smart would become an electric-only brand and its lineup, which includes the #1 small crossover, #3 compact crossover and #5 midsize SUV, would all use Geely’s SEA architecture and be made in China. The EU’s decision to increase tariffs on China-made EVs sold in Europe has increased the duty Smart pays on EVs sold in the EU to nearly 30 percent from 10 percent. Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann is quickly adjusting the automaker’s business, but he concedes that a price increase -- or increases -- will be unavoidable in 2025. The 47-year-old German executive, who started his career with Mercedes 2002, is also looking at ways to expand Smart’s production beyond China, particularly for a two-seat minicar that would replace the automaker’s all-time best-seller, the ForTwo. Adelmann discussed these topics and more on Oct. 25 in Milan with Automotive News Europe Associate Publisher and Editor Luca Ciferri.