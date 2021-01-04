Toyota's Lisa Materazzo and Ford's Suzy Deering take on new jobs Monday, Jan. 4. They are the latest in a growing list of female marketing chiefs at some of the biggest auto brands in the U.S. Key appointments within the past 20 months:
Women take the helm in marketing
Lisa Materazzo
Toyota
Becomes vice president of marketing for Toyota Division on Jan. 4, replacing Ed Laukes, after holding similar role at Lexus.
Suzy Deering
Ford
Hired from eBay to begin as Ford Motor Co. chief marketing officer on Jan. 4. Replaces Joy Falotico, who will focus on her other job: president of Lincoln Motor Co.
Tara Rush
Audi
Joined Audi in 2019 from Heineken USA. Became marketing chief on Dec. 1, succeeding Loren Angelo.
Kimberley Gardiner
Volkswagen
Hired in November to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Saad Chehab in May. Gardiner had an identical title at Mitsubishi.
Allyson Witherspoon
Nissan
Promoted to chief marketing officer, a new position, in October. Had been vice president of marketing communications and media, among other global and regional roles.
Angela Zepeda
Hyundai Motor America
Hired as marketing chief from affiliated ad agency Innocean in October 2019 to replace Dean Evans.
Deborah Wahl
General Motors
Appointed chief marketing officer in September 2019, filling a position vacant since the 2012 departure of Joel Ewanick. Veteran of Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, McDonald's and, most recently, Cadillac.
Marissa Hunter
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Appointed to the new position of head of marketing for North America in April 2019, overseeing all of the company's brands. Most of 11-year FCA career has been in brand advertising.
