Will Ferrell hates on Norway in GM’s Super Bowl ad preview

The automaker will add some humor to its electric vehicle push

General Motors

General Motors has enlisted Will Ferrell to help make its case for EVs.

The comedic actor shows up in three videos released Monday teasing the automaker’s corporate Super Bowl ad, which comes from  McCann Worldgroup and will continue GM’s  “Everybody In” campaign that debuted in early January, aiming to raise awareness for electric vehicles by plugging them as fun, clean and safe.

The videos show Ferrell holding a grudge against Norway for some reason that is not made clear. However, the ad seems poised to play off the fact that in Norway, unlike the U.S., electric vehicles command major market share—which could be at the source of Ferell’s jealousy as portrayed in the videos.

According to a Jan. 5 story in The Guardian, Norway last year became “the first country in the world where the sale of electric cars has overtaken those powered by petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.”

