Where Iacocca partied with Betty White

If you can find a better Italianate mansion, buy it.

But the real estate agents listing the Lee Iacocca estate in the tony Bel Air section of Los Angeles hope you'll find this one to your liking. That is, if you are looking for a nearly 11,000-square-foot Tuscan-style home with four bedrooms, five fireplaces, a staff apartment and a tennis court.

The asking price is $25,999,000 — or $26 million with $1,000 cash back.

"It is no wonder why prominent figures spent countless nights at the late automotive executive's residence," the listing reads. "They include Bob and Dolores Hope, Frank and Barbara Sinatra, Barbara Davis, Priscilla Presley, Betty White, among many others."