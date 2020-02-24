Where Iacocca partied with Betty White

Iacocca: Bought the house in ’93

If you can find a better Italianate mansion, buy it.

But the real estate agents listing the Lee Iacocca estate in the tony Bel Air section of Los Angeles hope you'll find this one to your liking. That is, if you are looking for a nearly 11,000-square-foot Tuscan-style home with four bedrooms, five fireplaces, a staff apartment and a tennis court.

The asking price is $25,999,000 — or $26 million with $1,000 cash back.

"It is no wonder why prominent figures spent countless nights at the late automotive executive's residence," the listing reads. "They include Bob and Dolores Hope, Frank and Barbara Sinatra, Barbara Davis, Priscilla Presley, Betty White, among many others."

The former Chrysler chairman died last July at age 94. Iacocca's daughters put the one-acre property on the market in January.

"My dad was really big on parties, especially birthday parties," Lia Iacocca Assad told The Wall Street Journal. "I remember him standing there laughing over cigars."

Iacocca bought the home for $4.25 million in 1993, shortly after he retired. It's located across the street from the Hotel Bel-Air, which Iaccoca frequently visited through a side gate, Assad said.

