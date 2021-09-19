Toyota’s big-budget Tundra ad recalls the 'truck souls' of its past

Toyota is digging into its truck past to plug its newest pickup -- the 2022 Tundra -- as part of the largest U.S. ad campaign for a new vehicle launch in the automaker's history.

A new ad breaking during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” shows a range of older models charging through rugged landscapes, from fire to snow, culminating with a speeding shot of the Tundra laying a trail of dirt and dust, and the tagline, “Born from Invincible.”

The campaign from ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi attempts to separate the Tundra in the hotly competitive full-size pickup segment by portraying it as the product of decades of engineering learnings gleaned by Toyota from selling trucks in different corners of the globe.