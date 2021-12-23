Chevrolet's holiday ad pulls at your heartstrings; YouTube version generates 4.8M views

As Joni Mitchell can attest, not everyone wants jolly elves and merry reindeer in their holiday media. Some people want a good Christmas cry. For those looking for a river to skate away on, behold Chevrolet’s “Holiday Ride.”
The four-minute version of the ad received 4.8 million page views on YouTube as of Thursday.
The short film, created with agency Commonwealth/McCann, boasts Academy Award-winning talent at its helm — direction by Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”), cinematography by Claudio Miranda (“Life of Pi”) and score by Rachel Portman (“Emma”).