Washington Auto Show postponed amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Washington Auto Show is postponing the spring event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, show organizers said Thursday.

The event was set to run March 26 through April 4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation's capital. Show organizers in August moved the 2021 show from its original dates — Jan. 29 through Feb. 7 — because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our loyal attendees, our participating exhibitors and all those who work so hard to make the show a success every year," show CEO John O'Donnell said in a statement.

"With that in mind, we are doing everything we can to host a show in 2021 that meets the high standards our visitors are used to, while ensuring that our region stays safe and finally defeats this terrible pandemic," he said.

Organizers said they're working with D.C. officials and the convention center to explore dates later in the spring to host the event.

Brands that had reserved floor space for the spring event included Acura, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen, according to Mike Bushnell, a spokesman for the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes the event.

The show's postponement comes after organizers for the Detroit auto show said they were canceling the event altogether for 2021 because of the pandemic. The Detroit show was slated for September.